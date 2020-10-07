Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

99,140 KM

$9,488

+ tax & licensing
$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

S Model

2012 Toyota Corolla

S Model

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

99,140KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6139788
  • Stock #: 768482
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE9CC768482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 768482
  • Mileage 99,140 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Laking Toyota and we bought it from them. Well maintained vehicle that needed very little for certification. One owner car since new. S model has manual transmission, AC, 17" alloy rims, power windows, locks and mirrors.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior

