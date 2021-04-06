2012 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 8 , 9 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6855670

6855670 Stock #: 31930A

31930A VIN: 2T3BF4DV7CW178346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 268,949 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.