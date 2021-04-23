Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

134,743 KM

Details Description Features

$9,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

AWD/ ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

AWD/ ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

  1. 7005188
  2. 7005188
  3. 7005188
  4. 7005188
  5. 7005188
  6. 7005188
  7. 7005188
  8. 7005188
  9. 7005188
  10. 7005188
  11. 7005188
  12. 7005188
Contact Seller

$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

134,743KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7005188
  • Stock #: 514164
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX7CW514164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 514164
  • Mileage 134,743 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Bramgate Volkswagen / Audi and we bought it from them. Well maintained at Humberview Volkswagen and Master Mechanic over 18 times. This Tiguan Trendline has 4Motion ( AWD) automatic AC power windows, locks and mirrors as well as heated seats and blue tooth. Vehicle is accident free. 


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

2012 Volkswagen Tigu...
 134,743 KM
$9,488 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 137,100 KM
$7,988 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain AWD...
 135,720 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic

Email Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-967-XXXX

(click to show)

905-967-0060

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory