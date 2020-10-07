Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volvo XC60

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

Contact Seller
2012 Volvo XC60

2012 Volvo XC60

AWD/ T6 / R-TRIM / NAVIGATION / PANO-ROOF/ LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volvo XC60

AWD/ T6 / R-TRIM / NAVIGATION / PANO-ROOF/ LEATHER

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

  1. 6122871
  2. 6122871
  3. 6122871
  4. 6122871
  5. 6122871
  6. 6122871
  7. 6122871
  8. 6122871
  9. 6122871
  10. 6122871
  11. 6122871
  12. 6122871
  13. 6122871
  14. 6122871
  15. 6122871
  16. 6122871
  17. 6122871
  18. 6122871
  19. 6122871
  20. 6122871
  21. 6122871
  22. 6122871
  23. 6122871
  24. 6122871
  25. 6122871
  26. 6122871
  27. 6122871
  28. 6122871
  29. 6122871
  30. 6122871
Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6122871
  • Stock #: 2294766
  • VIN: YV4902DZXC2294766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2294766
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day. Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House Used Car Inc

2015 Dodge Journey A...
 105,000 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 3 Series 32...
 106,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 328I / X...
 128,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

Call Dealer

905-836-XXXX

(click to show)

905-836-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory