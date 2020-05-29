Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

Contact Seller
2013 Audi Q5

2013 Audi Q5

S-LINE,NAVI,PANAROOF,SPORT SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi Q5

S-LINE,NAVI,PANAROOF,SPORT SEATS

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

  1. 5140496
  2. 5140496
  3. 5140496
  4. 5140496
  5. 5140496
  6. 5140496
  7. 5140496
  8. 5140496
  9. 5140496
  10. 5140496
  11. 5140496
  12. 5140496
  13. 5140496
  14. 5140496
  15. 5140496
  16. 5140496
  17. 5140496
  18. 5140496
  19. 5140496
  20. 5140496
  21. 5140496
  22. 5140496
  23. 5140496
  24. 5140496
  25. 5140496
  26. 5140496
  27. 5140496
  28. 5140496
Contact Seller

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5140496
  • Stock #: 24254
  • VIN: WA1MFCFP6DA024254
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

"CERTIFIED" WE OFFER YOUR MECHANIC'S APPROVAL BEFORE PURCHASE.


EXCELLENT CONDITION , NO ACCIDENTS , S-LINE , NAVIGATION , AWD , PANAROOF , SPORT SEATS , POWER TRUNK ,AND MORE . . .


CARFAX AND SAFETY ARE INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA FEES .


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day. Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House Used Car Inc

2016 Honda Odyssey T...
 78,000 KM
$28,490 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey T...
 135,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape 4WD...
 102,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

Call Dealer

905-836-XXXX

(click to show)

905-836-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory