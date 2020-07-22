2013 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

