2013 Lincoln MKX

241,034 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2013 Lincoln MKX

2013 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4DR

2013 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4DR

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

241,034KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9482325
  • Stock #: PU0930A
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JKXDBL33324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PU0930A
  • Mileage 241,034 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

