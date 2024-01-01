2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2013 Mazda 3 GX Sedan </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2.0L 4 cyl. Manual w/215,067km </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>*No A/C, as this vehicle did not come equipped* </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Includes 2nd set of all-seasons on rims </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>In excellent condition overall </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Runs & drives great! </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Asking $5,450, certified and ready to go. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Our price includes all taxes, fees, licensing, etc. to transfer the vehicle into your name.</span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><p> </p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Details Description Features

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

  1. 1730385510
  2. 1730385518
  3. 1730385525
  4. 1730385530
  5. 1730385535
  6. 1730385541
  7. 1730385545
  8. 1730385548
  9. 1730385554
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF5D1757688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda 3 GX Sedan

2.0L 4 cyl. Manual w/215,067km

*No A/C, as this vehicle did not come equipped*

Includes 2nd set of all-seasons on rims

In excellent condition overall

Runs & drives great!

 

Asking $5,450, certified and ready to go.

 

Our price includes all taxes, fees, licensing, etc. to transfer the vehicle into your name.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in Newmarket, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 153,910 KM SOLD
Used 2011 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr EX-L for sale in Newmarket, ON
2011 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr EX-L 311,449 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 for sale in Newmarket, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 185,260 KM SOLD

Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-836-XXXX

(click to show)

905-836-1433

Quick Links
Directions Website
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3