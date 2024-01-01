$5,450+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433
Certified
$5,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2013 Mazda 3 GX Sedan
2.0L 4 cyl. Manual w/215,067km
*No A/C, as this vehicle did not come equipped*
Includes 2nd set of all-seasons on rims
In excellent condition overall
Runs & drives great!
Asking $5,450, certified and ready to go.
Our price includes all taxes, fees, licensing, etc. to transfer the vehicle into your name.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-836-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-836-1433