<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2.0L Turbo Automatic w/185,260km <br />Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, etc.</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>*Please note, the drivers side heated seat is non-functional.*</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Includes 4 x winter tires on rims </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Runs & drives great! </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Asking $7,650, Certified and ready to go. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Our price INCLUDES all taxes, licensing fees, etc. </span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

185,260 KM

$7,650

+ tax & licensing
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
185,260KM
Good Condition
VIN WDDMH4EBXDJ161232

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,260 KM

2.0L Turbo Automatic w/185,260km
Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, etc.

*Please note, the driver's side heated seat is non-functional.*

Includes 4 x winter tires on rims

Runs & drives great!

 

Asking $7,650, Certified and ready to go.

 

Our price INCLUDES all taxes, licensing fees, etc.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

