$7,650+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250
Location
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433
Certified
$7,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,260 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250
2.0L Turbo Automatic w/185,260km
Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, etc.
*Please note, the driver's side heated seat is non-functional.*
Includes 4 x winter tires on rims
Runs & drives great!
Asking $7,650, Certified and ready to go.
Our price INCLUDES all taxes, licensing fees, etc.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-836-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-836-1433