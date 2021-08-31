Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

173,000 KM

Details Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Dulary Motors

905-955-8475

2013 Subaru Impreza

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Location

Dulary Motors

220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-955-8475

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 7860939
  VIN: JF1GJAA67DH004287

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dulary Motors

Dulary Motors

220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

