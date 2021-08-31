Menu
2014 Audi Q5

127,645 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2014 Audi Q5

2014 Audi Q5

Quattro 2.0L Technik/ Pano Roof/ NAV/ BCK-UP CAM/ LTHR Seats

2014 Audi Q5

Quattro 2.0L Technik/ Pano Roof/ NAV/ BCK-UP CAM/ LTHR Seats

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

127,645KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7923531
  • Stock #: 083913
  • VIN: WA1VFCFPXEA083913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 083913
  • Mileage 127,645 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Audi Q5 is now a bigger standout in the competitive luxury crossover segment thanks to the addition of two new powertrains.


With seating for five and 57.3 cubic feet of cargo space when the second-row seats are folded down, the 2014 Q5 sits below the larger, seven-passenger Audi Q7. The Q5 is also ideal for rainy or snowy climes thanks to its all-wheel-drive system that is standard on all engine choices.


Audi offers the 2014 Q5 with its list of standard equipment which includes leather seats, Bluetooth connectivity, three-zone climate control, LED taillights, a panoramic roof, power tailgate, adaptive HID headlights, navigation, heated front seats, side assist, and premium sound.


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 4.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House Used Car Inc! Safety is not included but we offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery, as well as 1month warranty on all safety components. If not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595 plus Tax


_________________________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a trade in? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

