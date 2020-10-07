Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30TH EDITION / 3-Tone Leather / STOW-n-GO / NAV / Alloys

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30TH EDITION / 3-Tone Leather / STOW-n-GO / NAV / Alloys

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6139773
  Stock #: 360280
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER360280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

* CERTIFIED AND SAFETY INCLUDED *


New arrival!


Beautiful 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan matched with the beautiful 30th Edition Trim! This beautiful Mini-Van is equipped with great features to enjoy! 7 passenger vehicle, with Navigation, Upgraded Sound System, Backup camera, Backup Sensors, Beautiful 3 tone Leather interior, Stow N Go, beautiful Alloy rims and so much more! Perfect as a family car! 


All our cars come with Certification and Safety included with a fresh oil change for the ultimate driver assurance!


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day. Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

