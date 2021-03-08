Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

156,863 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE/4WD/DOUBLE CAB/ SLE/ BACK UP CAMERA/ NAVI/ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE/4WD/DOUBLE CAB/ SLE/ BACK UP CAMERA/ NAVI/ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

  1. 6646037
  2. 6646037
  3. 6646037
  4. 6646037
  5. 6646037
  6. 6646037
  7. 6646037
  8. 6646037
  9. 6646037
  10. 6646037
  11. 6646037
  12. 6646037
  13. 6646037
  14. 6646037
  15. 6646037
  16. 6646037
  17. 6646037
  18. 6646037
  19. 6646037
  20. 6646037
  21. 6646037
  22. 6646037
  23. 6646037
  24. 6646037
  25. 6646037
  26. 6646037
  27. 6646037
  28. 6646037
  29. 6646037
  30. 6646037
  31. 6646037
  32. 6646037
  33. 6646037
  34. 6646037
  35. 6646037
  36. 6646037
  37. 6646037
  38. 6646037
  39. 6646037
  40. 6646037
  41. 6646037
  42. 6646037
  43. 6646037
Contact Seller

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

156,863KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6646037
  • Stock #: 79972
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEH1EZ379972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 79972
  • Mileage 156,863 KM

Vehicle Description

*WE FINANCE EVERYONE AT THE LOWEST RATES %3.99* 


*ACCIDENT FREE* 


 DOUBLE CABIN, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS, MULTI-AC ZONING, BLUETOOTH, VOICE COMMAND, ORGINAL RIMS, AND SO MUCH MORE !!!


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and 6 Months full Powertrain Warranty, and professional detailing prior to delivery. if not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595. Taxes and licensing are extra.


______________________________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House Used Car Inc

2011 BMW 3 Series RWD/
 228,226 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic
2012 Volvo S60 T5/PR...
 180,851 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 101,036 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

Call Dealer

905-836-XXXX

(click to show)

905-836-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory