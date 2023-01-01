Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

143,221 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

143,221KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9700072
  • Stock #: P4555A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H54EH118713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. 

We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. 

Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. 

When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.   

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards …   

Car Proof report When it comes to making your purchase, 

we give you the best price up front so there are no stressful back-and-forth negotiations. 

With no hidden fees, the sticker price is what you pay, just add HST and licensing. 

If you need financing we can help. We offer many financing options. 

Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. 

Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. 

Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, 

minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. 

Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified. 

No hidden fees. All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

4 snow tires
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
TIMING CHAINS REPLACED

