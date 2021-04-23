2014 Hyundai Tucson

$15,988 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 8 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7020785

7020785 Stock #: 932512

932512 VIN: KM8JUCAG4EU932512

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 932512

Mileage 52,890 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Driver Side Airbag Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.