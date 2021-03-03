Menu
2014 Toyota Matrix

27,895 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2014 Toyota Matrix

2014 Toyota Matrix

ONE OWNER

2014 Toyota Matrix

ONE OWNER

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

27,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6626726
  • Stock #: 134350
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE7EC134350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 134350
  • Mileage 27,895 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Bought directly from previous owner. One owner vehicle since new and extremely low mileage. Car has power sun roof and factory alloys.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

