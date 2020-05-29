Menu
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline / GOOD VW SERVICE HISTORY

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline / GOOD VW SERVICE HISTORY

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,346KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5140505
  • Stock #: 549350
  • VIN: WVGKV3AX9EW549350
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Georgetown Volkswagen and we bought it from them. Vehicle has been kept in the family since new. Vehicle is rare 6 speed manual transmission that has sport alloys and blue tooth.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-XXXX

905-967-0060

