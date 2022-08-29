Menu
2015 Ford Escape

129,146 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,146KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9164599
  • Stock #: 223S340A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G95FUC07927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,146 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

