2015 Ford Explorer

141,100 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

4WD/SPORT/7 PASS/SUNROOF/BACK UP CAMERA/NAV/LEATHER INTERIOR

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

141,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7367969
  • Stock #: B04252
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT5FGB04252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,100 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, REMOTE START, PUSH TO START, TRACTION CONTROL, BLIDNSPOT, COLLISON WARNING, CROSS TRAFFIC SENSOR, PARKING SENSORS, TRAILER SWAY, ALL TERRIAN MODE, AUTOMATIC REAR STOW AWAY SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, AC SEATS, MULTI-ZONE AC, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, CHILD LOCK, AND SO MUCH MORE!!


WE FINANCE AT A LOW RATE OF 4.99%


SAFETY & LICENSING NOT INCLUDED


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 4.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. if not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595. Taxes and licensing are extra.


______________________________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a trade in? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

