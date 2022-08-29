$44,900+ tax & licensing
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
Southlake Ford
905-853-5000
2015 Ford F-550
Chassis 4WD Reg Cab 141 WB 60 CA XL
Location
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
905-853-5000
97,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9164596
- Stock #: PU15614
- VIN: 1FDUF5HY1FEA24984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Mileage 97,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4