2015 Ford F-550

$44,900 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9164596

9164596 Stock #: PU15614

PU15614 VIN: 1FDUF5HY1FEA24984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Stock # PU15614

Mileage 97,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.