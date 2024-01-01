$12,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Location
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433
Certified
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,910 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, 5 Passenger SUV
2.4L 4 cyl. Auto FWD w/153,910km
Heated seats, alloy rims, etc.
Includes a set of winter tires
In great condition!
Asking $12,500, certified and ready to go.
Our price includes all taxes, fees, licensing, etc. to transfer the vehicle into your name.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433