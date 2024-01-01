Menu
<p>2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, 5 Passenger SUV</p><p>2.4L 4 cyl. Auto FWD w/153,910km</p><p>Heated seats, alloy rims, etc.</p><p>Includes a set of winter tires</p><p>In great condition!</p><p> </p><p>Asking $12,500, certified and ready to go.</p><p> </p><p>Our price includes all taxes, fees, licensing, etc. to transfer the vehicle into your name.</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

153,910 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
153,910KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LB8FG231521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,910 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, 5 Passenger SUV

2.4L 4 cyl. Auto FWD w/153,910km

Heated seats, alloy rims, etc.

Includes a set of winter tires

In great condition!

 

Asking $12,500, certified and ready to go.

 

Our price includes all taxes, fees, licensing, etc. to transfer the vehicle into your name.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

