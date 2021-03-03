Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

101,036 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARAH/AWD/NAVI/TWO TOP/LEATHER INTERIOR/ACCIDENT CLEAN

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARAH/AWD/NAVI/TWO TOP/LEATHER INTERIOR/ACCIDENT CLEAN

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,036KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6626717
  • Stock #: 65476
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEGXFL665476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 65476
  • Mileage 101,036 KM

Vehicle Description

*WE FINANCE WITH THE LOWEST RATES* 


*ACCIDENT CLEAN* 


UNLIMITED, SAHARA, 4X4, LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, TWO TOP, SOFT TOP, HEATED SEATS, RAIN SENSORS, PREMIUM AUDIO, FOLDABLE REAR SEATS, PERFECT OFF ROAD VEHICLE, BEAUTIFUL ARMY GREAN, BLACK INTERIOR, AND SO MUCH MORE!! THIS IS A GREAT DEAL SO DONT MISS OUT AND COME TO AUTO HOUSE USED CAR TODAY!!!!!!


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and 6 Months full Powertrain Warranty, and professional detailing prior to delivery. if not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595. Taxes and licensing are extra.


______________________________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

