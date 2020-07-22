Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2015 Subaru WRX

2015 Subaru WRX

Man w/Sport-tech Pkg,NAVI,SUNROOF,BACKUP CAMERA

2015 Subaru WRX

Man w/Sport-tech Pkg,NAVI,SUNROOF,BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5613480
  Stock #: 34241
  VIN: JF1VA1J67F9834241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34241
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

"CERTIFIED" WE OFFER YOUR MECHANIC'S APPROVAL BEFORE PURCJASE.


EXCELLENT CONDITION , ONE OWNER , NO ACCIDENTS , FULLY LOADED , NAVIGATION , SUNROOF , BACKUP CAMERA , PUSH START


CAR FAX AND SAFETY ARE INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COSTS


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day. Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

