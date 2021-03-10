Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

164,480 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

TSI/HIGHLINE/FWD/HB/MANUEL/5 SPEED/1.8T/LOADED

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

Certified

164,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6727547
  • Stock #: 08506
  • VIN: 3vw117au6fm008506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 08506
  • Mileage 164,480 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE AT A LOW RATE OF 3.99%


!!!!HST & SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE!!!!


TSI, HACTHBACK, MANUEL, 5 SPEED, 170 HP, 200-LB OF TORQUE, 1.8L, FWD, 5 PASSENGER, LEATHER INTERIOR, 1-TOUCH POWER WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND SO MUCH MORE !


*W/SEPERATE WINTER TIRES ON BLACK STEAL RIMS*


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and 6 Months full Powertrain Warranty, and professional detailing prior to delivery. if not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595. Taxes and licensing are extra.


______________________________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

