2015 Volkswagen Golf

124,383 KM

Details Description Features

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI/HB/MANUEL/BACKUP CAMERA/ACCIDENT FREE/LEATHER INTERIOR

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI/HB/MANUEL/BACKUP CAMERA/ACCIDENT FREE/LEATHER INTERIOR

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

124,383KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7272911
  Stock #: 073256
  VIN: 3VW117AU4FM073256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,383 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION, CLUTCH LIKE NEW, PREMIUM ALLOY RIMS, SEPERATE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS, 2 FOBS, HANDFREE CALLING, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, CHILD LOCK, TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR, POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, AND SO MUCH MORE!!


WE FINANCE AT A LOW RATE OF 4.99%


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 4.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. if not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595. Taxes and licensing are extra.


______________________________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a trade in? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

