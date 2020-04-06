Menu
2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$30,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,353KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4859628
  • Stock #: P51236
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF5GKF87057
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

At Southlake Ford Lincoln we spend countless hours researching live market data to ensure the price you see here is a real, genuine, "BUY NOW" price. We believe that the better we price our vehicles the faster we sell them! We believe in transparency; we make our CarFax reports available to you at all times, no request necessary. Every one of our vehicles unless otherwise stated will come certified, professionally sanitized and detailed, and with fresh oil/filter. We are committed during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to provide our services in a safe/contact less environment. The entire transaction from credit application to vehicle delivery can all take place remotely. We are offering a 7 day/700km exchange policy on all new and certified pre-owned purchases.Please contact us for more details.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Package
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Premium Audio
  • Entertainment Package
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • 4x4
  • Dual Air Controls
  • 6 Speed Automatic
  • Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

