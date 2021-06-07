Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

93,115 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI/MANUEL/BACKUP CAMERA/CAR PLAY/ACCIDENT FREE/LOW KM

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI/MANUEL/BACKUP CAMERA/CAR PLAY/ACCIDENT FREE/LOW KM

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,115KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7238831
  Stock #: 049218
  VIN: 3VW117AU6GM049218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,115 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION, NEW WINTER TIRES, SINGLE OWNER, CLEAN INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, 2 ROBS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CHILD LOCK, TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, AUTOMATIC LIGHTS, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, AND SO MUCH MORE !!


WE FINANCE AT A LOW RATE OF 4.99%


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 4.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and 3 Months full Powertrain Warranty, and professional detailing prior to delivery. if not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595. Taxes and licensing are extra.


______________________________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a trade in? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Security System
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

