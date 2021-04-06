Menu
2016 Volkswagen Passat

48,304 KM

Details

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2016 Volkswagen Passat

2016 Volkswagen Passat

LEATHER SEATS/SUNROOF/BACKUPCAMERA/ACCIDENT FREE/LOW KM

2016 Volkswagen Passat

LEATHER SEATS/SUNROOF/BACKUPCAMERA/ACCIDENT FREE/LOW KM

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

48,304KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6903795
  • Stock #: 051102
  • VIN: 1VWBS7A35GC051102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 051102
  • Mileage 48,304 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE AT A LOW RATE OF 3.99%


$595 SAFETY


ACCIDENT FREE / LOW KM


FWD, 1.8 TSI, COMFORTLINE,  HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, MULTI ZONE - AC, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, TOUCH SCREEM, AND SO MUCH MORE!!


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and 3 Months full Powertrain Warranty, and professional detailing prior to delivery. if not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595. Taxes and licensing are extra.


______________________________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

