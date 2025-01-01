Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Acura ILX

136,340 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Acura ILX

Automatic Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12946574

2017 Acura ILX

Automatic Premium

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

  1. 12946574
  2. 12946574
  3. 12946574
  4. 12946574
  5. 12946574
  6. 12946574
  7. 12946574
  8. 12946574
  9. 12946574
  10. 12946574
  11. 12946574
  12. 12946574
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,340KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UDE2F79HA802993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P25128A
  • Mileage 136,340 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DRIVEN

Used 2022 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive Sedan for sale in Newmarket, ON
2022 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive Sedan 95,157 KM $50,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Rogue AWD SL for sale in Newmarket, ON
2022 Nissan Rogue AWD SL 54,471 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 MINI 3 Door Cooper S FWD for sale in Newmarket, ON
2018 MINI 3 Door Cooper S FWD 102,675 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email DRIVEN

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(416) 400-XXXX

(click to show)

(416) 400-0090

Alternate Numbers
(866) 705-6267
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2017 Acura ILX