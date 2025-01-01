$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Acura ILX
Automatic Premium
2017 Acura ILX
Automatic Premium
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,340KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UDE2F79HA802993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25128A
- Mileage 136,340 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
Alternate Numbers(866) 705-6267
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing>
DRIVEN
(416) 400-0090
2017 Acura ILX