$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A5
2dr Cpe Auto Technik
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P25246
- Mileage 153,692 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Audi A5 Technik in a sophisticated black finish pairs its striking AWD drivetrain with effortless handling for a driving experience that stands out on the road. With its elegant coupe body, the Audi A5 commands attention wherever it goes.
Step inside to find a world of luxury and comfort. The Audi A5 is equipped with premium leather seats, a leather steering wheel, and leatherette door trim inserts that elevate its style to new heights. Options such as alloy wheels and a sunroof further accentuate its appealing exterior.
Technological innovations abound with a backup camera ensuring ease of parking, while advanced options like a navigation system and Bluetooth connection keep you connected during every journey. Crucial safety featuresincluding brake assist, lane assist, and parking sensorsoffer peace of mind, while the heated seats, power seats, and heated mirrors deliver additional comfort and convenience.
This Audi A5 Technik is ideal for buyers seeking a blend of luxury, style, and performance. Consider reaching out to our dealership to experience firsthand what makes this vehicle a standout choice.
Why Buy from DRIVEN?
At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.
Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.
Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.
Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!
But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!
>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.
DRIVEN
