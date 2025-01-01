$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Sedan LT (Automatic)
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25078
- Mileage 92,759 KM
Vehicle Description
The Chevrolet Cruze LT Sedan, adorned in an elegant black exterior and stylish black interior, combines the efficiency of a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with a Front Wheel Drive (FWD) for smooth and agile handling. With just 92,759 km on the odometer, this vehicle is a smart choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish sedan.
This Cruze offers a sleek sedan body type, complemented by modern alloy wheels that enhance its dynamic look. Inside, you'll find comfort and convenience with features such as air conditioning, power windows, and comfortable heated seats. Its black interior exudes sophistication, making every drive a pleasurable experience.
Stay connected and entertained with the cutting-edge technology offered in this vehicle. Enjoy seamless Bluetooth connectivity, a powerful satellite radio, and the convenience of a smart device integration, all alongside a wi-fi hotspot for on-the-go internet access. The Cruze is equipped with essential safety features including a backup camera for easy parking and parking sensors for added peace of mind. Remote start and keyless entry provide modern practicality, while heated mirrors and heated front seats ensure comfort during cold Canadian winters.
Ideal for young professionals, commuters, or families looking for comfort and reliability, the Chevrolet Cruze LT Sedan is ready to enhance your driving experience. Contact the dealership today for more information and to arrange a test drive. This automotive gem won't last long on the market!
Why Buy from DRIVEN?
At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.
Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.
Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.
Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!
But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!
>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.
