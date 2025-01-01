2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
This vehicle is in excellent showroom condition and backed by the DRIVEN Certified Advantage Program for complete peace of mind.

INSPECTION & CERTIFICATION

This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 150-point inspection by licensed in-house mechanics, assessing its cosmetic, mechanical, and safety condition. It comes DRIVEN Certified, which includes our 30-Day / 2,500KM Vehicle Assurance Program covering any mechanical issues within that period.

DRIVEN CERTIFIED ADVANTAGE PROGRAM INCLUDED FOR ALL BUYERS

30-Day / 2,500KM Vehicle Assurance Program
Free Delivery up to 200 KM (Ontario-wide delivery available)
Free Carfax Vehicle History Report
Access to Industry-Leading Warranty & GAP Programs
WALKAWAY Protection Available
Fresh Oil Change & New Cabin Air Filter
Meticulously Reconditioned & Professionally Detailed Vehicles

FINANCING AVAILABLE

All credit types are welcome! Whether youre a first-time buyer, newcomer to Canada, or rebuilding credit, our Equifax Certified Finance Team works to secure your best approval.

Special Financing Programs are available for an additional $999, covering the expert services we provide to secure the lowest rates, best approvals, and most flexible terms.

The Special Finance Price reflects a dealer discount and is available only when financing is arranged through DRIVEN, on approved credit (O.A.C.). Customers paying cash or using outside financing will pay the full cash price listed above.

CONVENIENCE & EXPERIENCE

State-of-the-Art Facility in Newmarket, ON
Hundreds of 5-Star Google Reviews Recognized for expertise and trust
Transparent, Pressure-Free Consultations
Top Dollar for Trades Well buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours

ABOUT DRIVEN

DRIVEN Anything but your typical dealership. Your one-stop destination for buying, selling, and servicing vehicles, built on transparency, trust, and a people-first approach.

Visit us today at 220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7 Or explore our full inventory and get pre-approved in minutes with no credit impact at www.drivenauto.ca

In accordance with OMVIC regulations, the listed cash price is the total all-in price excluding taxes and licensing. The Special Financing Price reflects dealer incentives available only when financing is arranged through DRIVEN (O.A.C.).

Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices and availability may change without notice. Please call or email us directly to confirm details.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

112,497 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Sedan LT (Automatic)

13152688

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Sedan LT (Automatic)

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,497KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM2H7268244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P25252A
  • Mileage 112,497 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is inexcellent showroom conditionand backed by theDRIVEN Certified Advantage Programfor complete peace of mind.

INSPECTION & CERTIFICATION

This vehicle has undergone acomprehensive 150-point inspectionby licensed in-house mechanics, assessing its cosmetic, mechanical, and safety condition. It comesDRIVEN Certified, which includes our30-Day / 2,500KM Vehicle Assurance Programcovering any mechanical issues within that period.

DRIVEN CERTIFIED ADVANTAGE PROGRAM INCLUDED FOR ALL BUYERS

30-Day / 2,500KM Vehicle Assurance Program
Free Delivery up to 200 KM (Ontario-wide delivery available)
Free Carfax Vehicle History Report
Access to Industry-Leading Warranty & GAP Programs
WALKAWAY Protection Available
Fresh Oil Change & New Cabin Air Filter
Meticulously Reconditioned & Professionally Detailed Vehicles

FINANCING AVAILABLE

All credit types are welcome! Whether youre afirst-time buyer,newcomer to Canada, orrebuilding credit, ourEquifax Certified Finance Teamworks to secure your best approval.

Special Financing Programs are available for an additional$999, covering the expert services we provide to secure thelowest rates, best approvals, and most flexible terms.

TheSpecial Finance Pricereflects a dealer discount and is available only when financing is arranged throughDRIVEN, on approved credit (O.A.C.). Customers paying cash or using outside financing will pay the fullcash pricelisted above.

CONVENIENCE & EXPERIENCE

State-of-the-Art Facility in Newmarket, ON
Hundreds of 5-Star Google Reviews Recognized for expertise and trust
Transparent, Pressure-Free Consultations
Top Dollar for Trades Well buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours

ABOUT DRIVEN

DRIVEN Anything but your typical dealership. Your one-stop destination forbuying, selling, and servicing vehicles, built on transparency, trust, and a people-first approach.

Visit us today at220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7 Or explore our full inventory and getpre-approved in minuteswithno credit impactatwww.drivenauto.ca

In accordance withOMVIC regulations, the listedcash priceis the total all-in price excluding taxes and licensing. TheSpecial Financing Pricereflects dealer incentives available only when financing is arranged through DRIVEN (O.A.C.).

Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices and availability may change without notice. Please call or email us directly to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2017 Chevrolet Cruze