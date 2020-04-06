Menu
2017 Ford Escape

SE | Certified Pre-Owned |

2017 Ford Escape

SE | Certified Pre-Owned |

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$16,186

  • 71,731KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4859637
  Stock #: 27746A
  VIN: 1FMCU0GD8HUA33967
White
Dark Grey
SUV / Crossover
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door

At Southlake Ford Lincoln we spend countless hours researching live market data to ensure the price you see here is a real, genuine, "BUY NOW" price. We believe that the better we price our vehicles the faster we sell them! We believe in transparency; we make our CarFax reports available to you at all times, no request necessary. Every one of our vehicles unless otherwise stated will come certified, professionally sanitized and detailed, and with fresh oil/filter. We are committed during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to provide our services in a safe/contact less environment. The entire transaction from credit application to vehicle delivery can all take place remotely. We are offering a 7 day/700km exchange policy on all new and certified pre-owned purchases.Please contact us for more details.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • 6 Speed Automatic
  • Hill Ascent Control

2016 Ford F-150
 89,958 KM
$27,876 + tax & lic

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

