2017 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
905-853-5000
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
905-853-5000
+ taxes & licensing
At Southlake Ford Lincoln we spend countless hours researching live market data to ensure the price you see here is a real, genuine, "BUY NOW" price. We believe that the better we price our vehicles the faster we sell them! We believe in transparency; we make our CarFax reports available to you at all times, no request necessary. Every one of our vehicles unless otherwise stated will come certified, professionally sanitized and detailed, and with fresh oil/filter. We are committed during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to provide our services in a safe/contact less environment. The entire transaction from credit application to vehicle delivery can all take place remotely. We are offering a 7 day/700km exchange policy on all new and certified pre-owned purchases.Please contact us for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4