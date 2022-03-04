Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

59,759 KM

Details Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498564
  • Stock #: PU17070
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F86HGE31100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,759 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

