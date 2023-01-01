Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

99,265 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9734218
  • Stock #: 23EX823A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT9HGA64051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

