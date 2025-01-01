Menu
2017 Honda HR-V

153,509 KM

Details Features

2017 Honda HR-V

2WD EX CVT

12727887

2017 Honda HR-V

2WD EX CVT

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

Actions
Used
153,509KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU5H50HM100823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P25137
  • Mileage 153,509 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2017 Honda HR-V