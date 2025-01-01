$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V
2WD EX CVT
2017 Honda HR-V
2WD EX CVT
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,509KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU5H50HM100823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25137
- Mileage 153,509 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
