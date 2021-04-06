2017 Lincoln MKX

$32,900 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6826223

6826223 Stock #: P51635

P51635 VIN: 2LMPJ8LP5HBL43772

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P51635

Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features AWD Navigation System 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.