2017 Lincoln MKZ

Certified

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 1 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6817172

6817172 Stock #: 630619

630619 VIN: 3LN6L5LU9HR630619

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 630619

Mileage 85,110 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.