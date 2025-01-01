$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GS
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GS
Location
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,691KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCL6H0222537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25025A
- Mileage 124,691 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
