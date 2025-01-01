Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mazda CX-5

124,691 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Watch This Vehicle
12312827

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,691KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCL6H0222537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P25025A
  • Mileage 124,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DRIVEN

Used 2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX for sale in Newmarket, ON
2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX 234,168 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus RX Auto for sale in Newmarket, ON
2020 Lexus RX Auto 77,379 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Mustang 2DR FASTBACK V6 for sale in Newmarket, ON
2015 Ford Mustang 2DR FASTBACK V6 118,237 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email DRIVEN

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

(416) 400-XXXX

(click to show)

(416) 400-0090

Alternate Numbers
(866) 705-6267
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5