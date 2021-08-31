Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

112,511 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 HIGH ROOF/ BKUP CMRA/ 3 PASS/ NO ACCIDENT/ 1 OWNER

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 HIGH ROOF/ BKUP CMRA/ 3 PASS/ NO ACCIDENT/ 1 OWNER

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,511KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7867254
  • Stock #: 578763
  • VIN: WD3BE7CD4HP578763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 578763
  • Mileage 112,511 KM

Vehicle Description

If the strength of your business relies on the performance of your vehicle, the Sprinter Cargo Van has everything you’re looking for— and more. Tested for 5,000,000 miles under some of the harshest operating conditions, the Sprinter is built to endure and ready to deliver maximum reliability for years to come. That means, whatever you do, Mercedes-Benz has a Cargo Van designed to carry you forward. Go to work with the commercial vehicle hailed by Edmunds as “the best full-size van for cargo and passenger purposes.” As the first choice for large van customers, the Sprinter Cargo Van is one of the most spacious available. It features cavernous interior space, tall standing height, an available Super High Roof, optional 4-wheel drive,* standard Crosswind Assist,1 and capacities that give you all the room you need to succeed. To add to its high resale value, this van has a fuel-saving turbo diesel engine2 with up to 18%3 greater fuel efficiency, and extended service intervals of up to 20,000 miles.4 All this to help you raise your productivity and lower the cost of ownership.


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 4.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House Used Car Inc! Safety is not included but we offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery, as well as 1month warranty on all safety components. If not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595 plus Tax


_________________________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a trade in? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags

