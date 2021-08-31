2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 5 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7867254

7867254 Stock #: 578763

578763 VIN: WD3BE7CD4HP578763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 578763

Mileage 112,511 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.