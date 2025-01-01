Menu
<p><strong>Why Buy from DRIVEN?</strong></p><p>At <strong>DRIVEN</strong>, we're <strong>Ontarios Premier Dealership</strong>, committed to making your car-buying experience <strong>easy, transparent, and stress-free</strong>. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is <strong>all-inclusive</strong>no hidden fees, just <strong>sales tax and licensing</strong>.</p><p>Every vehicle comes with a <strong>complimentary Carfax history report</strong> and has passed a <strong>rigorous 150-point inspection</strong> and <strong>reconditioning</strong> process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe <strong>exceed them</strong>, including a <strong>fresh oil change</strong> and ensuring all <strong>service requirements are up to date</strong>. Plus, for <strong>added peace of mind</strong>, every vehicle is backed by our <strong>30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program</strong>.</p><p>Looking to trade in? <strong>We get you top dollar</strong> by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.</p><p>Not buying from us? <strong>No problemwell still buy your car!</strong></p><p>But dont just take our word for itour <strong>Glowing 5-star Google Reviews</strong> speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!</p><p><strong>>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary. <<</strong></p>

2018 BMW X5

104,479 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d Sports Activity Vehicle

12500530

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d Sports Activity Vehicle

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,479KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXKS4C53J0Y17271

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,479 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2018 BMW X5