2018 Chevrolet Cruze

<p>Get behind the wheel of this stylish Blue 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Premier, a sophisticated front-wheel-drive vehicle offering unparalleled handling and fuel efficiency. With a striking blue exterior and sleek design, its hard not to make an impression on the road.</p> <p>Step inside to relish the comfort of the plush black leather seats and enjoy the airy ambiance created by the sunroof/moonroof feature. The Cruze Premier boasts a range of upscale features, including alloy wheels and heated mirrors, enhancing both style and practicality for everyday driving.</p> <p>Stay connected and entertained with the advanced technology suite including a navigation system, Wi-Fi hotspot, satellite radio, and smart device integration. Key safety and driver-assistance features such as a backup camera and parking sensors ensure you and your passengers stay safe on every journey.</p> <p>This vehicle is perfect for professionals and families alike, offering both a comfortable commute and additional peace of mind. With only 86,582 km, the Cruze promises reliable performance for many miles to come. Ready to experience it in person? Contact the dealership today to schedule a test drive or get more information!</p> <p><strong>Why Buy from DRIVEN?</strong></p><p>At <strong>DRIVEN</strong>, we're <strong>Ontarios Premier Dealership</strong>, committed to making your car-buying experience <strong>easy, transparent, and stress-free</strong>. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is <strong>all-inclusive</strong>no hidden fees, just <strong>sales tax and licensing</strong>.</p><p>Every vehicle comes with a <strong>complimentary Carfax history report</strong> and has passed a <strong>rigorous 150-point inspection</strong> and <strong>reconditioning</strong> process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe <strong>exceed them</strong>, including a <strong>fresh oil change</strong> and ensuring all <strong>service requirements are up to date</strong>. Plus, for <strong>added peace of mind</strong>, every vehicle is backed by our <strong>30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program</strong>.</p><p>Looking to trade in? <strong>We get you top dollar</strong> by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.</p><p>Not buying from us? <strong>No problemwell still buy your car!</strong></p><p>But dont just take our word for itour <strong>Glowing 5-star Google Reviews</strong> speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!</p><p><strong>>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary. <<</strong></p>

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

Vehicle Description

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

