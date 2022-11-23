$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LS W/1LS
135,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9424788
- Stock #: 22ES595A
- VIN: 2GNAXREV9J6124065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 135,640 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
