2018 Chevrolet Equinox

135,640 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS W/1LS

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS W/1LS

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9424788
  Stock #: 22ES595A
  VIN: 2GNAXREV9J6124065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

