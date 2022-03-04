Menu
2018 Ford Escape

64,475 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

64,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8655310
  • Stock #: PU18163
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H9XJUB78044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,475 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

