2018 Ford Explorer

63,932 KM

Details Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,932KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9615631
  • Stock #: PU18890
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D84JGA29066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,932 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

