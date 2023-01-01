2018 Ford Explorer

$37,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 9 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9615631

9615631 Stock #: PU18890

PU18890 VIN: 1FM5K8D84JGA29066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 63,932 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.