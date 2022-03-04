Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

58,906 KM

Details Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi SE Luxury SE FWD

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi SE Luxury SE FWD

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

58,906KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8655313
  • Stock #: PU18211
  • VIN: 3FA6P0PU4JR275313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,906 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

