2018 Ford Fusion

8,091 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE FWD

2018 Ford Fusion

SE FWD

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

8,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8705567
  • Stock #: PU18248
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H70JR209933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,091 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

