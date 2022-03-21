$27,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
SE FWD
Location
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
8,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8705567
- Stock #: PU18248
- VIN: 3FA6P0H70JR209933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 8,091 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
