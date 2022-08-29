Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Mustang

25,122 KM

Details Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

  1. 9164584
  2. 9164584
  3. 9164584
  4. 9164584
  5. 9164584
  6. 9164584
  7. 9164584
  8. 9164584
  9. 9164584
  10. 9164584
  11. 9164584
  12. 9164584
  13. 9164584
  14. 9164584
  15. 9164584
  16. 9164584
  17. 9164584
  18. 9164584
  19. 9164584
  20. 9164584
  21. 9164584
  22. 9164584
  23. 9164584
  24. 9164584
  25. 9164584
  26. 9164584
  27. 9164584
Contact Seller

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

25,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9164584
  • Stock #: 35954B
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF9J5166840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 35954B
  • Mileage 25,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southlake Ford

2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 51,369 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 84,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer X...
 37,616 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

Call Dealer

905-853-XXXX

(click to show)

905-853-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory