2018 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE
25,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9164584
- Stock #: 35954B
- VIN: 1FATP8FF9J5166840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 35954B
- Mileage 25,122 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
