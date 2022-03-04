Menu
2018 Lincoln MKC

53,306 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC

AWD RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKC

AWD RESERVE

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

53,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8655316
  • Stock #: PU18212
  • VIN: 5LMTJ3DH8JUL31259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PU18212
  • Mileage 53,306 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

