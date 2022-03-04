$33,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Southlake Ford
905-853-5000
2018 Lincoln MKC
2018 Lincoln MKC
AWD RESERVE
Location
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
905-853-5000
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
53,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8655316
- Stock #: PU18212
- VIN: 5LMTJ3DH8JUL31259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PU18212
- Mileage 53,306 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Southlake Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4